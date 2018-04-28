Batista confirms Rousey tag team story

During an interview with Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan to promote The Avengers: Infinity War, former WWE champion Dave Bautista confirmed the story reported a few weeks ago that he was originally asked to team up with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. Bautista said he was willing to do it only if they teased something between him and Triple H for the following WrestleMania and initially, the powers that be loved the idea and said they can work around that. He said that they constantly talked about it for three weeks until all communications stopped. “I sent a text to Hunter. I was like, ‘Hey man, I don’t know if you put any more thought into what’s going on. I’m really excited about the possibilities,'” Bautista said. He explained how he never heard anything back from them after that and all he wants is to end his career the right way. “I’m faithful and loyal to the WWE. I’m proud of being from there and I want to do good business with them, but they just don’t make it easy. You know, they just don’t,” he said. Bautista added that if nothing happens next year, then that will be it for his wrestling career as he will be turning 50.. “I’d be willing to. I feel great. Physically, I’m in great shape. I’ve never let up on that. But I just don’t want to be the old guy in the ring and I don’t want to overstay my welcome,” he said. “I just want to end my career the right way and next year will be the last opportunity, so if we can’t make something happen by next year, then I’m just gonna officially hang it up.” He said that while he doesn’t need to go back to WWE, he loves it there and even though fans “totally crapped on me the last time I was there,” he would still go back in a heartbeat. “I’d be happy to be there. But, I just don’t get it, man. I don’t get that company. I just don’t understand.”

(Visited 1 times, 36 visits today)