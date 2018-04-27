WWE women still getting their share of money from the Greatest Royal Rumble

The WWE women will not be part of the Greatest Royal Rumble today but that does not mean that they’re not getting their share of the money.

During the latest episode of Dinner With The King podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler said that the women are being compensated handsomely even though they are not allowed to perform on this show. Strict laws in the country does not allow women to do most things although WWE hopes to change that idea down the road for their future shows in Saudi Arabia.

At this point it’s not known how much the Kingdom paid WWE to perform at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium although rumors are that the sum is in the high eight-figures. WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia and will be hosting more shows there in the years to come.

WWE has been harshly criticized for doing the show considering the many issues with human rights in the country but Triple H has defended the move saying this is just the first step towards change in Saudi Arabia.

