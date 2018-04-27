The Rack Radio Show Previews Greatest Royal Rumble
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:
*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries
*Impact Wrestling Slammiversary announcement
And More!
We gave you the Smackdown throwdown featuring the reunion of The Club, Carmella & Charlotte contract signing and more. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring the latest chapter in the Ciampa-Gargano feud & more.
We previewed the Greatest Royal Rumble, featuring Seven Championship Matches, a Casket Match with The Undertaker, John Cena vs Triple H and More!
Plus Tweet of the Week!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.
