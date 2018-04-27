Spoilers: 4/26/18 Impact Wrestling TV taping results

* Xplosion: Grado (w/ Katarina Leigh) defeated Caleb Konley (w/ Trevor Lee). Grado wins via pinfall with a Roll ‘N Slice.

* El Hijo Del Fantasma defeated Jake Crist (w/ Dave Crist). Fantasma won with a forward roll. Dave jumped Fantasma after the bell, then Fantasma made a comeback but Sami Callihan ran out and hit him with a bat. OVE tried taking Fantasma’s mask, but Pentagon Jr ran out for the save. He took out OVE and had a staredown with Sami, who ended up running away.

* Grado (w/ Katarina Leigh) vs Eddie Edwards. The match doesn’t start as Eddie ends up hitting Grado with a Singapore cane and yells at Katarina to get out of the ring. Eddie cuts a promo about having Sami Callihan beaten and bloodied, but his chance to end it was ruined, and he calls Tommy Dreamer to the ring. Dreamer tries to reason with him, but Eddie isn’t hearing it and Dreamer tries to tell him to move on. Tommy talks about Eddie and Alisha not speaking in a week, and Eddie asks how he knows that. Eddie gets knocked down, but he ends up responding with a Singapore cane shot that leaves Dreamer on the mat.

* LAX defeated DJZ & Andrew Everett. Ortiz pinned Everett after the Street Sweeper. LAX then celebrated in the crowd with the titles.

KM comes out to the ring for a promo and talks about trying to guide Fallah Bahh and taking him under his wing. KM says they need to call the company KMpact Wrestling and says this is all about him. He calls Fallah to the ring, who brings a piece of paper to him and says bye bye before leaving. KM reads it, and it says ‘KM you say you are a friend, but you’re still a bully. You need to grow up, and they will not fight’ but KM will fight someone else. KM thinks he will face Richard Justice, but finds out it’s Scott Steiner instead.

* Scott Steiner defeated KM. Steiner won via submission with the Steiner Recliner.

* Madison Rayne defeated Taya Valkyrie. Madison wins via pinfall with the Rayne Drop. She cuts a promo after the match talking about how great it is to be home. She says she wasn’t going to be an in-ring competitor, but she needs to capitalize on big moments. She says she made career moments by beating Taya Valkyrie and Tessa Blanchard, and now she has a chance to make another moment for herself, her daughter and everyone who supported her. Madison says she will now face Su Yung at Slammiversary and slay the undead bride. Su Yung’s laughter is then heard over the PA system, but no one shows up, and Madison leaves.

* X Division Championship Match:Matt Sydal (c) defeated Brian Cage. Sydal won via countout after Kongo Kong attacked Cage and threw him into the ring steps. Jacobs and Kong end up celebrating with Sydal after the attack.

* Dezmond Xavier defeated Petey Williams. Xavier won via pinfall after a Jocay-le. They shook hands after the match.

* No Disqualification: Tessa Blanchard defeated Kiera Hogan. Blanchard won via pinfall after a full nelson facebuster onto a chair.

Pentagon Jr & El Hijo Del Fantasma defeated OVE (w/ Sami Callihan). Pentagon won via pinfall after hitting Jake Crist with a Pentagon Driver. Sami attack Pentagon with a bat and hit Fantasma for good measure. Pentagon threatened to snap Jake’s arm, but Sami hit him with a bat and threatened to unmask him. Fantasma ended up recovering and chased OVE with a chair.

* Xplosion: Su Yung defeated Diamante. Diamante made her return, which got a big welcome back chant. Su Yung won the match via pinfall after hitting the Panic Switch.

