Photos & Videos from WWE’s 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match, Entrants & Eliminations
Braun Strowman won the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match at tonight’s big WWE GRR event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City’s King Abdullah International Stadium.
Strowman won the new GRR Title belt seen blow and the custom trophy, presented to him in the ring after the match by Vince McMahon and a local Saudi official. The match featured special appearances by three WWE NXT Superstars – Tucker Knight, Dan Matha and Babatunde Aiyegbusi, and Japanese Sumo wrestler Hiroki Sumi.
Below are photos & videos from the match along with orders of eliminations & entrants:
Order of Entrants
1. Daniel Bryan
2. Dolph Ziggler
3. Sin Cara
4. Curtis Axel
5. Mark Henry
6. Mike Kanellis
7. Hiroki Sumi
8. Viktor
9. Kofi Kingston
10. Tony Nese
11. Dash Wilder
12. Hornswoggle
13. Primo Colon
14. Xavier Woods
15. Bo Dallas
16. Kurt Angle
17. Scott Dawson
18. Goldust
19. Konnor
20. Elias
21. Luke Gallows
22. Rhyno
23. Drew Gulak
24. Tucker Knight
25. Bobby Roode
26. Fandango
27. Chad Gable
28. Rey Mysterio
29. Mojo Rawley
30. Tyler Breeze
31. Big E
32. Karl Anderson
33. Apollo Crews
34. Roderick Strong
35. Randy Orton
36. Heath Slater
37. Babatunde Aiyegbusi
38. Baron Corbin
39. Titus O’Neil
40. Dan Matha
41. Braun Strowman
42. Tye Dillinger
43. Curt Hawkins
44. Bobby Lashley
45. The Great Khali
46. Kevin Owens
47. Shane McMahon
48. Shelton Benjamin
49. Big Cass
50. Chris Jericho
Order of Eliminations
1. Sin Cara (by Dolph Ziggler)
2. Curtis Axel (by Mark Henry)
3. Mike Kanellis (by Mark Henry)
4. Hiroki Sumi (by Mark Henry)
5. Mark Henry (by Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan)
6. Viktor (by Daniel Bryan)
7. Dash Wilder (by Hornswoggle, others)
8. Hornswoggle (by Tony Nese)
9. Tony Mese (by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
10. Bo Dallas (by Kurt Angle)
11. Primo Colon (by Kurt Angle)
12. Dolph Ziggler (by Kurt Angle)
13. Konnor (by Elias)
14. Kofi Kingston (by Elias)
15. Xavier Woods (by Elias)
16. LKurt Anlge (by Elias)
17. Drew Gulak (by Tucker Knight)
18. Goldust
19. Scott Dawson (by himself)
20. Luke Gallows (by Rey Mysterio)
21. Fandango (by Mojo Rawley)
22. Tyler Breeze (by Mojo Rawley)
23. Tucker Knight (by Big E)
24. Chad Gable (by Apollo Crews)
25. Rhyno (by Roderick Strong)
26. Karl Anderson (by Randy Orton)
27. Mojo Rawley (by Randy Orton)
28. Apollo Crews (by Randy Orton)
29. Bobby Roode (by Baron Corbin)
30. Roderick Strong (by Baron Corbin)
31. Babatunde Aiyegbusi (by Braun Strowman)
32. Dan Matha (by Braun Strowman)
33. Big E (by Braun Strowman)
34. Heath Slater (by Braun Strowman)
35. Titus O’Neil (by Braun Strowman)
36. Tye Dillinger (by Braun Strowman)
37. Rey Mysterio (by Baron Corbin)
38. Baron Corbin (by Randy Orton)
39. Randy Orton (by Elias)
40. Curt Hawkins (by Braun Strowman)
41. Elias (by Bobby Lashley)
42. The Great Khali (by Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman)
43. Shelton Benjamin (by Chris Jericho)
44. Shane McMahon (by Braun Strowman)
45. Bobby Lashley (by Braun Strowman)
46. Chris Jericho (by Braun Strowman)
47. Kevin Owens (by Braun Strowman)
48. Daniel Bryan (by Big Cass)
49. Big Cass (by Braun Strowman)
Winner: Braun Strowman
UP NEXT: The trophy and THIS beautiful championship will be at stake in the first-ever 50-MAN Greatest Royal Rumble Match! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/Ifz1gy2FsP
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
Who drew #1️⃣ in the 50-MAN Greatest Royal Rumble Match?
None other than @WWEDanielBryan! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/sPGBXmOwZt
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
And now entering the 50-MAN Greatest Royal Rumble Match at #2️⃣…@HEELZiggler! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/ERIN1tTnmC
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
The historic 50-MAN Greatest Royal Rumble Match is officially UNDERWAY!#WWEGRR @WWEDanielBryan @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/UqvbdQs7g9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018
#3️⃣ = @SinCaraWWE!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/lTwcKu40Lp
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
With @SinCaraWWE eliminated by @HEELZiggler, @RealCurtisAxel enters at #4️⃣! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/fP6PMeAb02
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#5️⃣ = The #WorldsStrongestMan @TheMarkHenry!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/OGUMsD33yc
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
(and he's eliminated courtesy of @TheMarkHenry) #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/1LvGnJJOJe
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#7️⃣ = The MONSTROUS #HirokiSumi!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/Nuv2wobtOt
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
WHAT. A. STAREDOWN! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/cGqJOq0mcf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018
With @TheMarkHenry AND #HirokiSumi eliminated, #TheAscension's @ViktorRiseWWE is EAGER to enter this one at #8️⃣! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/TthhvldY83
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#9️⃣ = #RoyalRumble veteran @TrueKofi!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/dmo3Z8FqpD
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#1️⃣0️⃣ = #205Live's PREMIER ATHLETE @TonyNese!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/X2YwsZeW86
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#1️⃣1️⃣ = #TheRevival's @DashWilderWWE!#WWEGRR #SayYeah pic.twitter.com/3kUxOlNpUL
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#1️⃣2️⃣ = @wwehornswoggle!!!#WWEGRR ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/06v8u42Rvj
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#1️⃣3️⃣ = @WWE_Primo!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/SDELyxcVsL
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#1️⃣4️⃣ = With Francesca by his side, @XavierWoodsPhD joins @TrueKofi in the Greatest Royal Rumble Match! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/AR8wET4cAn
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
Stop EVERYTHING and watch @WWEHornswoggle shock the @WWEUniverse in Saudi Arabia by entering the Greatest #RoyalRumble Match! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/3C5g7UVZVM
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
OFF THE CHARTS TEAMWORK by #TheNewDay's @TrueKofi & @XavierWoodsPhD! #WWEGRR #NewDayRocks pic.twitter.com/WCBMJEzOSy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018
Do you BOLIEVE in #1️⃣5️⃣ @TheBoDallas?! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/lRcNA6d5Kd
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#1️⃣6️⃣ = #RAW General Manager, @WWE Hall of Famer, and Olympic GOLD MEDALIST @RealKurtAngle! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/EvKqtLP6vo
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#1️⃣7️⃣ = The other half of #TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE!#WWEGRR #SayYeah pic.twitter.com/43RL4KdC5Q
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#1️⃣8️⃣ = @Goldust, who enters his 13th #RoyalRumble Match!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/QQv0HIPxLa
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#1️⃣9️⃣ = @KonnorWWE looks to turn the Greatest Royal Rumble Match into his WASTELAND!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/ixzhHVYsac
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#2️⃣0️⃣ = @IAmEliasWWE, with his sights SET on the Greatest Royal Rumble Match 🏆#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/JXISDYmIt4
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#2️⃣1️⃣ = @LukeGallowsWWE!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/1TNCPsPKJz
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
The former GM of #SDLive and the current GM of #RAW are going at it!#WWEGRR @WWEDanielBryan @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/K2YAuzfmGv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018
#2️⃣2️⃣ = THE MAN-BEAST @Rhyno313!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/oELR5PAzoF
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#2️⃣3️⃣ = The submission specialist of #205Live @DrewGulak, and he goes RIGHT AFTER @WWEDanielBryan! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/legWSdAdTk
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#2️⃣4️⃣ = @WWENXT's @TuckerKnightWWE!#WWEGRR #HeavyMachinery #AllNightTuckerKnight pic.twitter.com/hZk7QwdcDZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#2️⃣5️⃣ = @REALBobbyRoode aims to turn this into the GLORIOUS #RoyalRumble!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/KwAZpAZEza
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#2️⃣6️⃣ = @WWEFandango!#WWEGRR 🕺 pic.twitter.com/ZF3CSzhOqQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#2️⃣7️⃣ = @WWEGable!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/LZbA8xD9Jk
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#2️⃣8️⃣ = BOOYAKA! BOOYAKA!@reymysterio has entered the Greatest #RoyalRumble Match! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/hXlzfvAhm5
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#2️⃣9️⃣ = Former #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal winner @MojoRawleyWWE!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/qPyetML6nH
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
In at #3️⃣0️⃣, the other half of #Breezango @MmmGorgeous!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/MeegrYyfUR
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
We may be in Saudi Arabia, but @reymysterio just brought the 619 to the Greatest Royal Rumble Match! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/KA3aUhMr5D
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#3️⃣1️⃣ = #TheNewDay's @WWEBigE…and he brought 🥞!!!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/CbG12wnagc
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#3️⃣2️⃣ = Another GOOD BROTHER, @KarlAndersonWWE!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/XhAgAlbQaR
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#3️⃣3️⃣ = #TitusWorldwide's @WWEApollo is ready for action!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/ocHMPO3nlx
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#3️⃣4️⃣ = The #UndisputedERA's @roderickstrong!#WWEGRR #ShockTheSystem pic.twitter.com/bYKr9ER5Qh
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#3️⃣5️⃣ = 🐍 @RandyOrton!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/zkT7gxLXpx
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
You tried, @WWEApollo…but you got an RKO for your troubles!#WWEGRR @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/my3LJnAuUn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018
#3️⃣6️⃣ = Good thinking by @HeathSlaterOMRB to watch his back…#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/Ln6Sf1iy2N
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#3️⃣7️⃣ = @Babatundewwe!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/kVaoJLZQVu
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#3️⃣8️⃣ = The #LoneWolf @BaronCorbinWWE!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/BDsuH1jkBC
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#3️⃣9️⃣ = The founder of #TitusWorldwide @TitusONeilWWE!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/ujsfaSUZuJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#4️⃣0️⃣ = The powerful @TheDanMatha!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/hqfjJdTikw
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#4️⃣1️⃣… IT'S TIME TO GET THESE HANDS!#WWEGRR @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/hOWz1cXiSW
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#4️⃣2️⃣ = The #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/exDSPKcICt
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman just got rid of @Babatundewwe with EASE! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/BDoWIOzHne
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018
#4️⃣3️⃣ = @TheCurtHawkins! Is the streak over?!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/q9koIxEuDG
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#4️⃣4️⃣ = The newly-returned @fightbobby!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/nBpzvyMOyE
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#4️⃣5️⃣ = THE GREAT KHALI!!!!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/R2amewZvzT
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
He's. Still. Going.#WWEGRR @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/gDMs4Kdcmn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018
#4️⃣6️⃣ = @FightOwensFight!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/EH8tRObZUa
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#4️⃣7️⃣ = #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon, and he's coming right for @FightOwensFight! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/adS134bsj1
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
.@BraunStrowman falls victim to a 619 AND an #RKO… but there's still no end in sight for The #MonsterAmongMen in the Greatest #RoyalRumble Match! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/kCk9zBQ3Md
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#4️⃣8️⃣ = @Sheltyb803!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/Pqfh7o46rG
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#4️⃣9️⃣ = @BigCassWWE!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/95MEwHBX8V
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
The scarf is on point as @IAmJericho enters the Greatest Royal Rumble Match at #5️⃣0️⃣! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/g5YtmrxOl4
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
#Coast2Coast#WWEGRR @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/63LxtXf5oZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018
All FIFTY men have entered, and now it's time to find out who will survive the Greatest Royal Rumble Match LIVE on @WWENetwork…
(It won't be @shanemcmahon) #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/81Aql75rUq
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 27, 2018
The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman ELIMINATES @BigCassWWE to WIN the 50-MAN Greatest Royal Rumble Match! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/S55lCNCrEy
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
The celebration is ON for @BraunStrowman, the WINNER of the Greatest Royal Rumble Match!#WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/rY9bwGvARG
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018
CONGRATULATIONS to @BraunStrowman on making history as the WINNER of the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble Match! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/X3gEmMqNRl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2018
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More