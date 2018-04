Notes on Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Ronda Rousey

– Ric Flair will star as himself in the movie Easter coming out April 2019.

– Hulk Hogan will be inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame next Wednesday in San Diego, California.

– Ronda Rousey pulls double duty as a WrestleMania photographer. Speaking of Rousey, WWE is advertising that she will be at the Raw in Anaheim, California on 6/24.

(credit: PWinsider)

