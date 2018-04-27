New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble (Photos, Videos)

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Bar to capture the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at today’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The titles had been vacant since being relinquished by Nicholas & Braun Strowman following their WrestleMania 34 win over The Bar. This is Matt’s 9th tag team title run and Wyatt’s 2nd but their first reign together.

Below are photos and videos from the title match:

