Join us today at 11am EST for live coverage of WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event from the King Abdullah Sports City’s King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Below is the card for today:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE United States Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Cedric Alexander

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, The Great Khali, Elias, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, TBA

Casket Match

The Undertaker vs. Rusev

John Cena vs. Triple H

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)