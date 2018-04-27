Lex Luger talks about being arrested the night of Miss Elizabeth’s death

“I was sitting out in my front yard and they told me that she didn’t make it. So I remember, when they went through my place, they found all the drugs and alcohol. That was part of my lifestyle back then. They arrested me on drug possession. I remember sitting in a jail cell that night realizing, wow…this is a really dark time. And I’ve shared this a couple of times, I thought about, the only time in my life I thought about that. People talk about what was the low point, because I remember thinking about they take your shoelaces, they take everything from me when you get checked in the jail. I was there on drug possession, on drugs they found. Because there was a lot of big quantities that was a big party house there and uh, they took me in and I was in the jail cell and put me by myself because they didn’t want to put me in general population, because people knew who I was, inmates get all stirred up. So I’m in the jail cell and I actually thought, wow, there’s no camera in here, maybe… I was trying to think of a way to end it. I thought about climbing up, there’s a dividing wall in this little cell I was in by myself that set the toilet off. I thought about maybe if I could climb up on top of that divider wall and put my hands behind my head and fall head first on the cement floor, I could end it all. I didn’t do that, but I sure thought about it.”

source: Prime Time with Sean Mooney

