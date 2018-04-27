Jim Ross: “Braun Strowman, in my opinion, is the future face of the WWE”

Apr 27, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE hall of famer Jim Ross spoke about Braun Strowman being the future face of WWE and more on the latest episode of The Ross Report.

On Strowman:

“For anybody that is naïve enough – caught up in all this talk about Lesnar and Reigns and Saudi and who’s gonna win and who’s gonna hurt this guy – and everybody’s got everything figured out to the nth degree – never sleep on the fact that Braun Strowman, in my opinion, is the future face of the WWE.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

4/18/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Scott Steiner

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal