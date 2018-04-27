Jim Ross: “Braun Strowman, in my opinion, is the future face of the WWE”
WWE hall of famer Jim Ross spoke about Braun Strowman being the future face of WWE and more on the latest episode of The Ross Report.
On Strowman:
“For anybody that is naïve enough – caught up in all this talk about Lesnar and Reigns and Saudi and who’s gonna win and who’s gonna hurt this guy – and everybody’s got everything figured out to the nth degree – never sleep on the fact that Braun Strowman, in my opinion, is the future face of the WWE.”
