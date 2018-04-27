Charlotte Flair says she didn’t set out to be a wrestler

Apr 27, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“No. I played sports, and I played volleyball in college. I grew up idolizing my dad, but I was more like, ‘Oh, that’s my dad!’ He goes, ‘Wooo,’ has blonde hair, has a robe, but I didn’t really follow the business. But in 2012, my little brother wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps. We were in WrestleMania in Miami, and he was like, ‘You could do this with me!’ I had graduated college. I was just personal training and kind of lost. And I said, ‘OK, you know what? I want to do this with you. And three months later, I reported to WWE in July of 2012. And the rest is history.”

source: whas11.com

