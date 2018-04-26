Tony Schiavone signs multi year deal with MLW

TONY SCHIAVONE SIGNS MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING

NEW YORK – Tony Schiavone, the legendary broadcaster who has called professional wrestling matches for 34 years, has signed a multiyear agreement with Major League Wrestling® (“MLW”) to remain its primary voice of the sport, MLW announced today.

Schiavone, who has called many of the biggest moments in the history of the sport, will continue to serve as the blow-by-blow announcer for all of MLW’s broadcasts.

Schiavone will also continue to host his MLW podcast, “What Happened When,” along with Conrad Thompson as well as his work with the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network, the Gwinnett Stripers of the International League, co-host “PWW” and anchor Sports Flashes on Atlanta’s Sports Radio 92-9 The Game.

“For three decades, Tony has been one the most prominent voices calling the action,” MLW CEO Court Bauer said. “His work is the soundtrack that fans grew up listening to and today we are thrilled to know he will continue in this high visibility role for years to come. Tony’s standards, historical knowledge of the sport and enthusiasm for sharing the backstories of the wrestlers who enter the ring enriches the broadcast experience for the MLW and beIN SPORTS audience.”

“I am grateful to MLW for the opportunity to call matches again and am excited about the chance to watch and hopefully help the careers of many young wrestlers grow,” Schiavone said. “This sport has always been my home.” Schiavone, a lifelong wrestling fan, began his broadcasting career at Jim Crockett Promotions in 1984 before moving to Turner Broadcasting where he anchored World Championship Wrestling broadcasts on TBS and TNT for several years.

Hear Tony Schiavone and his broadcast partner Rich Bocchini each and every Friday night at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Major League Wrestling: FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling’s May 3rd FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Watch Major League Wrestling: FUSION Friday nights at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on beIN SPORTS.

Learn more about MLW’s new TV series: http://www.MLW.com/fusion.

MORE ABOUT MLW:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

(Visited 1 times, 28 visits today)