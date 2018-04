The top ten VOD shows this past week on WWE Network

The top ten VOD shows for WWE Network over the last week …

1. WrestleMania

2. Something Else to Wrestle With episode one

3. NXT from 4/18

4. NXT Takeover New Orleans

5. 2018 Royal Rumble

6. Ride Along with New Day Gable & Benjamin

7. WWE 24 on Raw 25

8. Bruno special

9. 205 Live from 4/17

10. NXT from 4/11

source: Wrestling Observer

