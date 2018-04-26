The Greatest Royal Rumble stage construction complete

The stage for the Greatest Royal Rumble event is pretty much complete and you can say that it resembles another WrestleMania production.

The four large video screens are now in place at the top of the canopy which will give fans sitting anywhere in the stadium a good look at the action beneath them. All four steel pillars that support the canopy have video screens installed as well. The stage has several large LED screens which will make a nice visual for entrances.

The steel structures that support the partial roof of the stadium have been wired for lights that will look pretty impressive considering their shape.

One thing is for sure…WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia spared no expenses when it comes to construction of this stage! Construction workers began assembling the stage last week starting with the massive arches that are so big they go over the second tier seating of the stadium.

A video on Snapchat was posted showing the final look at the stadium which you can see below.

