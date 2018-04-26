Mark Henry on the Greatest Royal Rumble event: “I am not here to look pretty”

“You have a a lot of guys who have not wrestled in a long time in the WWE competing. Great Khali, Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio and myself and many others. It is an unbelievable thing. You also have the Undertaker up against Rusev. Triple H against John Cena. This is special. It is like WrestleMania in some of the special events we have going on here. (As for the Rumble match) if I am in it I want to win it. I am not here to look pretty. It is a historic event and if I win it my name will be immortalized in the record books so it is something that I am aiming for.”

Source: The National

