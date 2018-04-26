E! cameras captured the John Cena/Nikki Bella breakup while filming for Total Bellas

The breakup of John Cena and Nikki Bella was filmed for an upcoming episode of Total Bellas.

Nikki, John, Brie and Bryan are constantly followed by cameras for both Total Divas and Total Bellas, but this particular chapter will be part of the Total Bellas series. The duo broke up just weeks before their planned May 5 wedding in Mexico and it was Nikki who called it off after Cena got “cold feet” about having children despite having changed his mind on the subject last year.

“You’ll see a lot of very intimate conversations and a lot of where my sister is at today and the decision she made. I just applaud John and Nicole for that because it takes a lot of courage,” Brie Bella said in comments that aired on E!

Brie added that despite their breakup, she wants to be there for Cena as much as she’s there for her sister because it was like losing a family member. “It’s really hard. John has been part of our lives for six years,” she said.

Total Bellas returns on the air on May 20 on E!

(Visited 1 times, 21 visits today)