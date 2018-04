“I love Nicole with all my heart and the split’s tough. It’s a tough time but that’s life. We all go through highs and we all go through lows. I’m gonna get through it. I love her. I’ll always love her. The fact that my heart hurts for her … I know I was in love. So, I’ll always have that.”

source: TMZ

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)