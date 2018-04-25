WWE wins a couple of awards at the 22nd annual Webby Awards

WWE won a couple of awards during the 22nd annual Webby Awards although their tally was less than what they usually got in previous years.

The Webby Award and People’s Voice Webby Award in the Events category were awarded to WWE for its comprehensive WrestleMania 33 coverage. The People’s Voice Award is chosen by the voting public in each Webby Awards category. In the Social Events category, WrestleMania beat out MTV’s 2017 EMA coverage, the World Series, the iHeartRadio Music Awards and Pokémon GO Travel’s Global Catch Challenge.

WWE was also an Honoree in three other categories: WrestleMania 33 Kickoff in Film & Video: Events and Live streams; WWE Now in Film & Video: Sports; and WWE Social Media in Social: Entertainment.

