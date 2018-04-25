WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – April 23, 2018 – Bowling Green, Kentucky

Apr 25, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos and The New Day

2. Sin Cara defeated Shelton Benjamin

3. Naomi defeated Lana

4. Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev and Aiden English

5. Big Cass defeated Tye Dillinger

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

7. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

