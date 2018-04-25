WWE confirmed Zack Ryder’s knee injury

WWE has confirmed Zack Ryder’s knee injury, which Ryder revealed yesterday. They offered no details on the injury:

As the Raw roster prepares for Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event, one veteran Superstar is not making the trip to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Zack Ryder suffered a knee injury during a match against Mike Kanellis during a WWE Main Event taping Monday night, forcing the former Intercontinental Champion to return to Orlando for an MRI instead of joining his fellow Superstars in Saudi Arabia. Ryder shared the news on his Instagram account, and despite the situation, he appeared to be in good spirits.

