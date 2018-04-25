WWE Announces The Great Khali and Other Top Stars for Friday’s 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match
WWE has confirmed The Great Khali, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for the 50-man Royal Rumble match at Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event on the WWE Network.
WWE’s updated confirmed list for the Rumble match now looks like this: SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, The Great Khali, Elias, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler. There are 26 open spots for the match as of this writing.
The Greatest Royal Rumble show takes place on Friday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City’s King Abdullah International Stadium. The show will air live on the WWE Network and we will have live coverage here on the site beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST. Below is the updated card:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles
Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
WWE United States Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Cedric Alexander
50-Man Royal Rumble Match
SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, The Great Khali, Elias, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, TBA
Casket Match
The Undertaker vs. Rusev
John Cena vs. Triple H
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More