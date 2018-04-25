WWE Announces The Great Khali and Other Top Stars for Friday’s 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match

WWE has confirmed The Great Khali, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for the 50-man Royal Rumble match at Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event on the WWE Network.

WWE’s updated confirmed list for the Rumble match now looks like this: SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, The Great Khali, Elias, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler. There are 26 open spots for the match as of this writing.

The Greatest Royal Rumble show takes place on Friday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City’s King Abdullah International Stadium. The show will air live on the WWE Network and we will have live coverage here on the site beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST. Below is the updated card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE United States Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Cedric Alexander

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, The Great Khali, Elias, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, TBA

Casket Match

The Undertaker vs. Rusev

John Cena vs. Triple H

