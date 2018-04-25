Spoilers: 4/24/18 Impact Wrestling TV taping results

* Fallah Bahh defeated Rohit Raju in a match for Xplosion.

* Impact Grand Champion Austin Aries defeated Pentagon Jr. to also win the Impact World Champion. The match ended in a double count out the first time. Aries said that’s bulls–t and there needs to be a decisive winner as there’s room for only one champion at Impact. The match was re-started but it ended in a double count out again. Pentagon cut a promo in Spanish and the match was started back up again. Aries won this time.

* El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Taiji Ishimori, Drago and Aerostar in a Fatal 4 Way, pinning Aerostar to win.

* DJZ and Andrew Everett defeated The LAX.

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Keira Hogan ended when Tessa Blanchard came down mid-match and attacked Hogan.

* Kongo Kong with Jimmy Jacobs defeated Grado with Katarina Leigh (Katie Lea). Katarina left Grado after the match. Kong and Jacobs beat Grado down until Moose made the save.

* Su Yung with The Legion of Undead Bridesmaids defeated Allie in a Last Rights match to become the new Knockouts Champion.

* Drago and Aerostar vs. OVE with Sami Callihan ended when Eddie Edwards ran in and attacked OVE & Sami. Eddie choked out Sami with a kendo stick before security pulled him off. Eddie’s wife Alicia was yelling at Eddie to stop and that it’s over. Eddie acted calm for a second but then destroyed the security guards with the kendo stick.

* Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley defeated The LAX.

* DJZ and Andrew Everett defeated Scott Steiner and Eli Drake to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

* Grado defeated Rohit Raju.

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Keira Hogan with Madison Rayne on commentary. Tessa attacked Hogan after the match but Rayne made the save.

* Pentagon Jr. and El Hijo del Fantasma defeated X Division Champion Matt Sydal and Austin Aries. Pentagon still had the Impact World Title and was announced as champion.

