New comedy wrestling movie in production

INDIE COMEDY FEATURE “THE MARK” BODYSLAMS ITS WAY INTO PRODUCTION!

Atlanta, Georgia, April 24, 2018 – Blackflight Studios is super stoked to announce that production for their new feature-length comedy film, The Mark, is underway!

The Mark is a quirky comedy that takes us back to a simpler time. Dial-up was the portal to cyberspace, pro-wrestling was everyone’s favorite reality show, and LaserDisc was the superior home entertainment format.

The film follows Mark Valentine (Robby Owenby, Simran), a down-on-his-luck IT guy who gets sucked into a secret backyard wrestling ring after renting a mysterious VHS tape from the local rental emporium. “Mosh Pitt Wrestling Association” is led by aspiring lady pro-wrestler Maggie Lightning (Laurie Catherine Winkel) and a band of extravagant misfits in homemade costumes, who battle it out in a makeshift wrestling ring in front of an audience of profane old ladies, shirtless rednecks, and kids hopped up on energy drinks. The Mark is a story of acceptance, friendship, and dealing with life growing up in a small town.

The film also stars WCW alumni Joey Thurmond as “The Real Deal” Jack Dixon, the main antagonist in the film. Wrestling fans may remember him as “Joe Thurman,” when his back was broken on live television by Big Van Vader at WCW Halloween Havoc 1992. It is considered to be one of the most gruesome injuries in wrestling history. Joey now works in Atlanta, Georgia, as an actor and performer. Other notable actors in the cast include Robert Walker-Branchaud (Stranger Things, American Horror Story), Gunner Willis (Ozark, Eastbound and Down), Kelly Johns (Game Night), and Skyler Joy (Crazy Lake, Ma.) Producers are currently in talks with several other current and former pro-wrestling stars to appear in the film.

The Mark is written and directed by Joseph Lavender (Ghost Witch) and co-written by Jonathan Realz (Stalking Emo, starring Emo Phillips, “Weird” Al Yankovic, and Andy Daly). Lavender is the Executive producer of Blackflight Studios which has produced two feature-length horror films with world-wide distribution via most major retailers and streaming platforms. He is an avid fan of pro-wrestling and spent several years himself as a wrestler in the Georgia independent circuit where he performed alongside such stars as Mr. Wrestling II, Marty Janetty, Glacier, Buff Bagwell, Disco Inferno, and more. He spent much of his childhood attending independent wrestling shows at the local National guard armory where many legendary wrestlers like Mick Foley and Rob Van Dam got their start.

A crowdfunding campaign for the film has just launched on SEED&SPARK to raise additional funds for production. In exchange for their contributions, donors will receive unique incentives related to the film (e.g., digital or VHS copies, signed memorabilia, wrap party and premiere party tickets, producer credits). The film is expected to wrap in September and be ready for release by May of 2019.

For more information about the film, please visit its official website at www.themarkmovie.com.

