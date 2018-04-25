Heel Shinsuke Nakamura gets a new theme song

Apr 25, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

When Shinsuke Nakamura turned heel it presented a tiny problem in terms of music as his theme song was wildly popular with the fans for the sing-along.

But the Royal Rumble winner has got himself a new song, performed by Shadows of The Sun, which incorporates some attributes from his original CFO$ theme song as well as new Japanese lyrics. The violin is still a big part of the song but it makes it more difficult for everyone to sing along with the theme now especially the rap in Japanese!

The original Nakamura song titled The Rising Sun shot up to the #1 spot on iTunes in the United States after it was released for purchase. It’s the only one of two WWE theme songs that has reached that spot, with the other being Glorious Domination of Bobby Roode. Both themes were produced and performed by CFO$.

  1. Jake Allen says:
    April 25, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Yuck…

  2. Mimura says:
    April 25, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    BIG fan of this theme, and it stops people from singing along with the violin

