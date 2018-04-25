4/25/18 WWE NXT Coverage

The opening credits roll and then Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. We see that Aleister Black will defend the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano in the main event, and then The Undisputed ERA’s music hits. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish make their way to the ring.

Cole says he wants all of them to relish in the moment. He says look at all of their gold and says this is what happened when you back The Undisputed ERA into a corner. Fish says it is no secret that they have been thrown to the wolves since they arrived, but they always remain one step ahead. Strong says he knows everyone wants to know “Why, Roddy, why?” and he says, for once, he did something for himself and made the best decision of his career. He says he could have won the titles with Pete Dunne, but says Dunne would have turned on him eventually. He says the ERA won’t turn their back on him because they all take bullets for each other. He says why would he keep fighting alone when they can fight together and takeover NXT. O’Reilly says they are done being backed into corners and it doesn’t matter what the powers try to do because they cannot be stopped. He says times are changing and they are leaving everyone else in the dust. Cole says he will defend his NXT North American Championship against Oney Lorcan right now and he is going to do it on his own. He says he won the title on his own and he will defend it on his own. He tells O’Reilly, Fish, and Strong to go to the back and says they are now here to officially shock the system.

—

Match #1 – NXT North American Championship Match – Adam Cole (c) vs. Oney Lorcan

