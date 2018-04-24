WWE notes for tonight’s television shows

– The Miz returns to Smackdown tonight for the first time since last year’s Superstar Shake-Up and he will be hosting Miz TV with Daniel Bryan as his guest. The two share a long history and rivalry together going back to the first season of NXT where The Miz served as Bryan’s “pro.” The two continued to feud over the years which led to some great television including a fantastic segment on Talking Smack where The Miz absolutely ripped Bryan in an unscripted segment which led to Bryan walking off the show. Since Bryan got cleared again, WWE has teased that these two will cross paths very soon and it looks like they’re pulling the trigger early on this one. Two matches have already bene announced for tonight’s Smackdown, with Jimmy Uso taking on Erick Rowan and Asuka and Becky Lynch versus Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

