Updated look at the Greatest Royal Rumble stage

– The latest footage from inside the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah shows the developments of the Greatest Royal Rumble stage which is looking more impressive every day that passes by. The video, posted by user abdulrahman_arshad shows the big lighting rig and big screens being readied to go up in place with the four corner steel pillars supporting the canopy having an embedded screen in them. The big ramp is also in place and multiple arches and what seem to be large screen displays on either side of the ramp are up as well. Meanwhile, WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia took a full-page ad on the Wall Street Journal to promote the event. The show will certainly have an “important feel” to it and the stadium-look will also add to the grandeur of it all.

فيديو 🎬| نظرة على مرحلة بناء مسرح مهرجان (أعظم رويال رامبل) 2018 المقام في ملعب الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة السعودية! 🇸🇦💚

#أكاديمية_المصارعة #GreatestRoyalRumble

By:abdulrahman_arshad pic.twitter.com/itTC2thuBI — اكاديمية المصارعة ™ (@wrestling_ac) April 23, 2018

تغطيات | كل مايتعلق بمهرجان (#اعظم_رويال_رمبل) 2018 المرتقب المقام يوم الجمعة 27 أبريل بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة السعودية! 🇸🇦💚https://t.co/gwPnm26XKO#أكاديمية_المصارعة #GreatestRoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/iZDD6n5mh2 — اكاديمية المصارعة ™ (@wrestling_ac) April 22, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)