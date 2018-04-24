Updated look at the Greatest Royal Rumble stage

Apr 24, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

– The latest footage from inside the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah shows the developments of the Greatest Royal Rumble stage which is looking more impressive every day that passes by. The video, posted by user abdulrahman_arshad shows the big lighting rig and big screens being readied to go up in place with the four corner steel pillars supporting the canopy having an embedded screen in them. The big ramp is also in place and multiple arches and what seem to be large screen displays on either side of the ramp are up as well. Meanwhile, WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia took a full-page ad on the Wall Street Journal to promote the event. The show will certainly have an “important feel” to it and the stadium-look will also add to the grandeur of it all.

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

4/18/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Scott Steiner

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal