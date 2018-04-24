Tenille Dashwood provides a health update
Listening to our bodies and slowing down is hard but sometimes necessary. The past couple of weeks my body forced me to slow down. However after some much needed rest, massage and active release therapy I’m back in the gym this week and feeling like myself again! Sometimes that break you’re desperately trying to fight is exactly what your body needs to kick start! 🤗 📸 @harrylhgfx
She is scheduled to compete against Jinny this upcoming weekend:
This Saturday! @chaos_wrestling Jumpers For Ringposts 28/04 #Bristol It's @JinnyCouture vs @TenilleDashwood Tickets https://t.co/caw2Hh8rS3 pic.twitter.com/EHhkGPDquN
April 23, 2018
