Spoilers: 4/23/18 Impact Wrestling TV taping results

* Xplosion: Rohit Raju defeated Suicide.

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: Scott Steiner & Eli Drake (c) defeated LAX to retain.

Eli talked about cashing his briefcase in at any time, and puts everyone in his way on notice. Austin Aries (w/ his arm in a sling) comes out and says his Grand Championship is the most important title because it’s his. Pentagon Jr comes out, then Drake and Steiner attack them both. Aries and Penta fight them off and then have a staredown.

* Knockouts Championship: Allie (c) defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain. Su Yung and a group of undead brides come to the ring with a casket and Su Yung attacks Allie. The lights go out and Rosemary confronts Su Yung, who disappears after the lights go out and come back on.

* Brian Cage defeated Trevor Lee.

Eddie Edwards comes out and talks about putting Sami Callihan in the hospital, and calls out OVE, saying he wants to send them to join Sami. Eddie says if he has to, he’ll drive to Dayton, Ohio and put both of their wives in the ICU, then OVE ends up showing up and Eddie attacks them. A video of Sami Callihan confronting Alisha Edwards in the hospital is played, then Eddie stops fighting and runs backstage.

* Moose defeated Braxton Sutter. Moose cuts a promo about taking the world title from Pentagon Jr.

* X Division Championship: Matt Sydal (c) defeated Taiji Ishimori to retain.

Eli Drake cuts a promo and says he is cashing in his title shot against Pentagon Jr ‘next week’

* Lucha Libre Rules Match: DJZ, Dezmond Xavier, and Andrew Everett defeated Drago, Aerostar, & El Hijo Del Fantasma.

* OVE defeated KM & Fallah Bahh.

Rosemary vs Su Yung never officially starts as Su Yung lays Rosemary out and calls for her Legion Of Undead. Allie runs out for the save, but the Legion overpowers her, and Su Yung sprays mist in Rosemary’s eyes and hits her with a Death Valley Driver off the stage and through a table. Su Yung and the Legion put Rosemary on the casket as Allie watches on at the destruction.

* World Championship Match: Pentagon Jr defeats Eli Drake to retain the title. Austin Aries was on commentary.

