BREAKING: After successfully defending his IWGP US Championship, #ROH and #NJPW officials have confirmed that “Switchblade” @JayWhiteNZ will defend his title at #ROHWOTW: Toronto, which will stream live for #HonorClub on Fri 5/11! White’s challenger will be announced imminently.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #ringofhonor #newjapan #jaywhite #switchbladejaywhite

A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Apr 24, 2018 at 7:37am PDT