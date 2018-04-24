Goldberg on Hogan: “I think everybody deserves a second chance”

Apr 24, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with CBS Sports’ In This Corner podcast, WWE hall of famer Bill Goldberg spoke about if Hulk Hogan deserves a second chance after getting fired for making racist remarks several years ago …

On if WWE and fans should forgive Hulk Hogan: “Oh, that’s not for me to judge. I think everybody deserves a second chance. I think you put [Hogan] in the locker room and give him the floor and let him speak his mind. That’s what he deserves. Who knows what happens from there but it’s not for me to say by any means. I can just give you my opinion and say that he deserves the floor and who knows where it goes from there.”

