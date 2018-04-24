Corbin on not facing Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble event: “There’s definitely some jealousy”

“I 100 percent was jealous. I sent a few text messages to people going ‘What the heck? How am I not in this match?’ There was a huge moment of jealousy. I’ve always wanted to be in the ring with ‘Taker. I got a little taste of him at the Royal Rumble a couple of years ago and he eliminated me. I owe him a good fight, that’s for sure. I grew up watching ‘Taker and he used to scare me as a kid so I think it would only add to the excitement to be in a casket match with a guy like that. There’s definitely some jealousy.”

source: Sportingnews.com

