4/23/18 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw drew an average of 3,104,000 viewers this week, down 558,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. It was the least-watched Raw since the February 5 episode. Hour one had 3,283,000 viewers, followed by 3,210,000 in the second hour, before dropping to 2,819,000 viewers in the third and final hour. Raw lost 464,000 viewers from hour one to hour three. Raw was #3, #4, and #6 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic as the NBA Playoffs on TNT took the night. It was #4 in overall viewership for the night.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

