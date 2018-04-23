WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – April 22, 2018 – Chattanooga, Tennessee

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Big E and Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston) and The Usos

2. Sin Cara defeated Shelton Benjamin

3. Naomi defeated Lana

4. Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton defeated Aiden English and Rusev

5. Big Cass defeated Tye Dillinger

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Carmella defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (via Disqualification)

