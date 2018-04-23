The Rack Radio Show Extra Reviewing Impact Wrestling Redemption

Apr 23, 2018 - by Rack Radio Show

On a special edition of The Rack Extra Reviews, Sir Rockin goes solo to review the latest Impact Wrestling Pay Per View offering, Redemption.

Topics on the show included:

*New Championship Belts
*Scott Steiner’s Frankensteiner & Math
*New Announce team
*Fun Matches
*New Champion crowned

And More!

Check it all out on this special edition of The Rack Extra: Impact Wrestling Redemption Review presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextraimpactredemption.mp3

