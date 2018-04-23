Tessa Blanchard

Real name: Tessa Blanchard

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 126 lbs.

Date of birth: July 26, 1995

Born: Charlotte, North Carolina

Pro debut: June 13, 2014

Trained by: George South

Finishing move: Magnum

Biography

– Blanchard appeared in WWE as a member of Adam Rose’s partying entourage in May 2014. She had a tryout match against Chasity Taylor.

– On August 14, 2015, Blanchard made her Global Force Wrestling debut defeating Lei’D Tapa as part of the GFW Grand Slam Tour.

– On January 9, 2016, Blanchard made her Lucha Underground debut losing to Ivelisse Vélez in a dark match.

– In August 2016, Blanchard made her Japanese debut for the World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion.

– On July 13, 2017, Blanchard returned as part of the Mae Young Classic, being eliminated from the tournament in the first round by Kairi Sane.

– Blanchard made her Impact Wrestling debut at the Redemption PPV on April 23, 2018.

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)