Tessa Blanchard
Real name: Tessa Blanchard
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 126 lbs.
Date of birth: July 26, 1995
Born: Charlotte, North Carolina
Pro debut: June 13, 2014
Trained by: George South
Finishing move: Magnum
Biography
– Blanchard appeared in WWE as a member of Adam Rose’s partying entourage in May 2014. She had a tryout match against Chasity Taylor.
– On August 14, 2015, Blanchard made her Global Force Wrestling debut defeating Lei’D Tapa as part of the GFW Grand Slam Tour.
– On January 9, 2016, Blanchard made her Lucha Underground debut losing to Ivelisse Vélez in a dark match.
– In August 2016, Blanchard made her Japanese debut for the World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion.
– On July 13, 2017, Blanchard returned as part of the Mae Young Classic, being eliminated from the tournament in the first round by Kairi Sane.
– Blanchard made her Impact Wrestling debut at the Redemption PPV on April 23, 2018.