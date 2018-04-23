Taz on the process of being de-pushed in WWE

Today on the Taz show, Taz explained the signs backstage of when you’re getting de-pushed:

— No one comes up to you and tells you. Vince or Stephanie won’t tell you. If you’re tight with a writer they may tell you.

— Those in production start acting different towards you.

— Those who use to be chummy and had long convos with you they’ll stop having those convos and will just stop and say “hello”.

— When you’re getting pushed the company LOVES you. So other people want to pick your brain. But when that depush comes they’ll start getting less talkative with you.

