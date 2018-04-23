Pentagón Jr.
Real name:
Height: 5’11″
Weight: 207 lbs.
Date of birth: February 26, 1985
Born: Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico
Pro debut: 2007
Trained by: Gran Apache & Skayde
Finishing move: Pentagon Driver
Biography
– In August 2014, Pentagón was announced as one of five AAA wrestlers to star in Lucha Underground, a new American television series on El Rey.
– On August 28, 2015, Pentagón Jr. made his debut for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) by entering the 2015 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, defeating Drago in his first round match.
– On July 3, 2016, Pentagón Jr. defeated Psycho Clown to win the AAA Latin American Championship.
– On July 23, 2016, Pentagón Jr. defeated Sami Callihan to win AAW’s Heavyweight Championship.
– At Impact’s Redemption PPV on April 22, 2018, Pentagón Jr. defeated Austin Aries and Fénix to capture the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight championship.