Pentagón Jr.

Real name:

Height: 5’11″

Weight: 207 lbs.

Date of birth: February 26, 1985

Born: Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico

Pro debut: 2007

Trained by: Gran Apache & Skayde

Finishing move: Pentagon Driver

Biography

– In August 2014, Pentagón was announced as one of five AAA wrestlers to star in Lucha Underground, a new American television series on El Rey.

– On August 28, 2015, Pentagón Jr. made his debut for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) by entering the 2015 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, defeating Drago in his first round match.

– On July 3, 2016, Pentagón Jr. defeated Psycho Clown to win the AAA Latin American Championship.

– On July 23, 2016, Pentagón Jr. defeated Sami Callihan to win AAW’s Heavyweight Championship.

– At Impact’s Redemption PPV on April 22, 2018, Pentagón Jr. defeated Austin Aries and Fénix to capture the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight championship.

