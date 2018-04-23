Brie Bella on Nikki after the break up: “She always puts on that brave face”

“She’s good, they call her fearless Nikki for a reason. She always puts on that brave face. My sister has more strength than any other woman I know, especially Wonder Woman. She’s bigger than that. I really had to take a step back and allow it and that was really hard on me because it’s my twin. I want to protect her from everything. This has been the hardest season (of Total Bellas) to film for me because all I want to do is protect her and keep everyone away, but this is what we do.”

source: People.com

