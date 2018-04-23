AS I SEE IT 4/23: Saudi Arabian money talks, and WWE walks…or flies

For any wrestling fan not living in a cave (and WWE will likely make sure that THEY know too), this Friday is The Greatest Royal Rumble, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia….on the WWE Network etc. etc.

The following matches are scheduled:

* Greatest Royal Rumble match

A 50-man Royal Rumble match, including most of the male WWE roster and others who aren’t

* Steel cage match for the WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar defends against Roman Reigns

* WWE Intercontinental Championship/Ladder match

Seth Rollins defends against Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe vs. The Miz

* WWE Championship

AJ Styles defends against Shinsuke Nakamura

*WWE United States Championship

Jeff Hardy defends against Jinder Mahal

* Tournament final for the vacant WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (aka The Bar)

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan) defend against The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso)

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander defends against TBA

* John Cena vs. Triple H

* Casket match

Undertaker vs. Rusev

This show is an all hands on deck show…to the point of forcing RAW talent that has been touring South Africa to fly all the way across the Atlantic Ocean back to the United States for tonight’s RAW at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO, before flying back across the Atlantic Ocean to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (and back home yet again). The event is “part of a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership in support of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reform program”.

Besides the obvious assumption that Vince McMahon will finally pull the trigger on Roman Reigns getting the WWE Universal Championship, the obvious filling of the vacant WWE Raw Tag Team Championship …there is a far more important issue (two issues in one, actually).

The fact that with the much-promoted “Women’s Revolution” in WWE, with WWE featuring women wrestling, and in much higher slots on cards…to the point where a “Then, Now, Forever: The Evolution of WWE’s Women’s Division” DVD is being released (notably missing several notable names like Sherri Martel, AJ Lee, and Chyna on the cover)….there are NO women on this card. None.

Then, there’s Finn Balor’s new t-shirt with a rainbow design saying “Balor Club is for everyone” on behalf of LGBT advocacy group GLAAD (on sale at WWEshop.com), which was pushed complete with a Wrestlemania entrance featuring members of the LGBT community who were wearing it. Balor has also spoken out on behalf of the LGBT community in the past.

It isn’t the first WWE has taken on the issue, with publicity given to the efforts against North Carolina’s homophobic HB2 legislation at a house show in North Carolina, including ways an could contact their legislators to oppose it.

But with all that…and what WWE has done with women…WWE is willing to do business with Saudi Arabia, a country that practices sharia law…one of the harshest versions of it.

As examples…

In Saudi Arabia, every adult woman has to have a close male relative as her “guardian”, effectively making women the legal equivalent of a minor, with little authority over their own lives. “Guardians” can decide if a woman to can travel, hold a business license, study at a university/college and even if their job is “deemed appropriate for a woman.” Women also face discrimination in the courts, where the testimony of one man equals that of two women, and in family and inheritance law. Only recently have women even been permitted to drive, or attend live sporting events.

As for LGBT people, Saudi Arabia is one of the few countries in the world where LGBT sex is not only illegal but can receive the death penalty, more typically flogging and imprisonment.

So much for social and economic reform.

Why does WWE have a TEN YEAR AGREEMENT with such a country? Money. Lots and lots of oil money. WWE refuses to publicly cite a dollar figure, but estimates have been suggested to be well in the millions of dollars for WWE.

This deal screams hypocrisy of the highest order. On one side of their mouth, WWE as a company preaches inclusiveness, and on the other hand takes money from one of the world’s most repressive governments.

Don’t expect talent to speak out about it.

When WWE traveled to Abu Dhabi in 2015 (which also practices sharia law), openly gay Fred Rosser (Darren Young)called out WWE on it. WWE never released a statement on why Young’s partner’s face was blurred.

Rosser tweeted before being forced to delete it:

“Why do we bring the best entertainment into a country like abu dhabi and they look down upon women and gays? I get it! #MillionsofDollars”

WWE also blurred Rosser’s partner’s face during an episode of their TV show Swerved on the WWE Network. He called them out again.

It’s likely not a coincidence that he was released in 2017.

I’m not naive enough to think money doesn’t speak loudest of all, but fans have raised holy hell about the whole Fabulous Moolah situation and gotten sponsors to force WWE to make decisions….for what was a whole lot less than this Saudi deal.

It’s well past the time that anything will be done about the Greatest Royal Rumble show…or likely future ones. But at the very least, fans can demand… LOUDLY… that WWE’s sponsors to call on WWE to invest some of that money in organizations that support women and LGBT people…and to publicly disclose how much. If money talks, let sponsors make THEIR speak in a way that WWE has to listen.

