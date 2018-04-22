WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – April 21, 2018 – Johnson City, Tennessee
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) and The Usos
2. Sin Cara defeated Shelton Benjamin
3. Naomi defeated Lana
4. Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton defeated Aiden English and Rusev
5. Big Cass defeated Tye Dillinger
6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Carmella defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
7. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
(Visited 1 times, 14 visits today)