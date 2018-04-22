WWE Raw Live Event Results – April 21, 2018 – Johannesburg, South Africa
1. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak
3. Triple Threat Match
Asuka defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks
4. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
5. Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel
6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Nia Jax defeated Mandy Rose (w/Sonya Deville)
7. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns defeated Elias and Samoa Joe
