WWE NXT Live Event Results – April 21, 2018 – Fort Pierce, Florida

Apr 22, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Brennan Williams and Chris Dijak defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

2. Kona Reeves defeated Mars Wang

3. Reina Gonzalez defeated Rhea Ripley

4. Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi (w/Taynara Conti)

5. Dakota Kai and Steffanie Newell defeated The IIconics

6. Tino Sabbatelli defeated Raul Mendoza

7. Roderick Strong (w/Adam Cole) defeated Lio Rush (w/Babatunde Aiyegbusi)

