PWG “All Star Weekend 14 – Night 2” Results – April 21, 2018 – Reseda, California

1. Trevor Lee defeated Morgan Webster

2. Joey Janela defeated Robbie Eagles

3. Sammy Guevara defeated Taiji Ishimori

4. PWG World Tag Team Championship Match

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) (c) defeated Violence Unlimited (Brody King and Tyler Bateman)

5. Bandido defeated Rey Horus

6. Matthew Riddle defeated Timothy Thatcher

7. PWG World Championship – Three-Way Match

WALTER defeated Keith Lee (c) and Jonah Rock

