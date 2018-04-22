IMPACT Impact Redemption 2018 live on pay-per-view tonight

Impact Wrestling will present its first pay-per-view of the year, Redemption, tonight live from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The full card is as follows:

Austin Aries vs Pentagon Jr vs Rey Fenix in a tripe threat for the Impact World title; Matt Sedan vs Petey Williams for the X Division title; LAX vs Eli Drake and Scott Steiner for the Impact Tag Team titles; Allie vs Su Yung for the Impact Knockouts title; Ohio Versus Everything vs Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards, and Moose in a House of Hardcore match; Aerostar vs Drago; Taya Valkyrie vs Kiera Hogan; Taiji Ishimori vs Dezmond Xavier vs El Hijo del Fantasma vs Brian Cage vs DJZ vs Trevor Lee in a six-way match.

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)