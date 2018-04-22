CHIKARA “Hour of Power – S.19.3” Results – April 21, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Apr 22, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Dasher Hatfield defeated Rick Roland

2. The Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea and Merlok) defeated Xyberhawx 2000 (Sylverhawk and Razerhawk)

3. Green Ant (w/Worker Ant) defeated DL Hurst

4. Blanche Babish defeated Gabby Ortiz

5. The Beast Warriors (Oleg the Usurper and The Proletariat Boar of Moldova) defeated The Creatures of the Deep (Hermit Crab and Cajun Crawdad)

6. Sloan Caprice defeated Mark Angelosetti

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

4/18/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Scott Steiner

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal