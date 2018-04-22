CHIKARA “Hour of Power – S.19.3” Results – April 21, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Dasher Hatfield defeated Rick Roland

2. The Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea and Merlok) defeated Xyberhawx 2000 (Sylverhawk and Razerhawk)

3. Green Ant (w/Worker Ant) defeated DL Hurst

4. Blanche Babish defeated Gabby Ortiz

5. The Beast Warriors (Oleg the Usurper and The Proletariat Boar of Moldova) defeated The Creatures of the Deep (Hermit Crab and Cajun Crawdad)

6. Sloan Caprice defeated Mark Angelosetti

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)