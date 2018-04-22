AIW “Ain’t Nuthin’ but a Gangsta Party” Results – April 20, 2018 – Cleveland, Ohio

1. No Disqualification. No Countout Match

Eddie Kingston defeated PCO

2. No Disqualification, No Countout Match

Maxwell Jacob Freidman defeated Louis Lyndon

3. No Disqualification, No Countout Match

Tim Donst defeated KTB

4. Four-Way No Disqualification, No Countout Match

Space Monkey defeated Facade, Danhausen, and Gary Jay

5. No Disqualification, No Countout Match

Eddy Only defeated PB Smooth

6. Ten-Man Tag Team No Disqualification, No Countout Match

Josh Prohibition, To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech and Colin Delaney) and Jollyville Fuck Its (Nasty Russ and T-Money) defeated No Consequences (Joshua Bishop, Tre Lamar, Chase Oliver, AJ Gray, and Garrison King)

7. No Disqualification, No Countout Match

Ethan Page defeated Matthew Justice

8. Four-Way Tag Team No Disqualification, No Countout Match

Weird World (Alex Kellar and Evan Adams) defeated The Philly Marino Experience (Philly C and Marino T), #DukeMoney (Mance Warner and Jock Samson) (w/The Duke), and The Young Studs (Bobby Beverly and Eric Ryan)

9. Tag Team No Disqualification, No Countout Match

Nick Gage and Tom Lawlor defeated Tracy Williams and Dominic Garrini

