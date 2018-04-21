WWE Raw Live Event Results – April 20, 2018 – Pretoria, South Africa
1. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The Bar
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak
3. Braun Strowman defeated Samoa Joe
4. Triple Threat Match
Asuka defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks
5. Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Nia Jax defeated Sonya Deville (w/Mandy Rose)
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and Elias
