WWE NXT Live Event Results – April 19, 2018 – Washington, D.C.

1. Oney Lorcan defeated Chad Lail (via Disqualification)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Oney Lorcan and The Street Profits defeated Chad Lail and The Forgotten Sons

3. Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross defeated Biance Belair and Lacey Evans

4. Ricochet defeated The Velveteen Dream

5. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kassius Ohno

6. EC3 defeated No Way Jose

7. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane

8. NXT Championship Match

Aleister Black defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

