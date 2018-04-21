PWG “All Star Weekend 14 – Night 1” Results – April 20, 2018 – Reseda, California

1. Rey Horus defeated Trevor Lee

2. Taiji Ishimori defeated Bandido

3. Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher and WALTER) defeated Violence Unlimited (Brody King and Tyler Bateman)

4. Three-Way Match

Sammy Guevara defeated Morgan Webster and Robbie Eagles

5. Jonah Rock defeated Joey Janela

6. Non-Title Match

Keith Lee defeated Hangman Page

7. PWG World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Match

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) defeated The Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb and Matthew Riddle) (c) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

